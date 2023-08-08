John Alfred Welte

John Welte passed away on August 6th at his home in rural Arvilla. His remains will be interred at Bethel Lutheran Church on Saturday, August 12th at 11:00 a.m. John was born to Keith and Helen Welte of rural Larimore. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church and loved the Lord. John graduated from Larimore High School and briefly attended UND. He was a farmer, a talented welder, and an award- winning welding instructor.

John loved to hunt. He made countless memories with many hunting buddies, especially his uncles Pat Griffin and John Landman. He enjoyed playing cards and was a voracious reader and a fabulous storyteller. John was a loving father to Alexandra Rose and Keith James, and he dearly treasured his grandsons Peyton and Gabriel. John was grateful to spend the last decade with his life-long love and high school girlfriend Liz Lee.

John is survived by his daughter, grandsons, his mother Helen and siblings Jo, Peter, Letha, Beth, Herb, Tom, and many relatives. He was preceded in death by his son, his father, and his sister Nancy Brueckner.

John’s passion for life, love for others and keen sense of humor will be forever cherished. Blessed be his memory, and may he rest in peace with the Lord.