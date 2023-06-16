Nov. 14, 1937 - June 14, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - John A. Hughes, 85, Grand Forks, N.D., died Wednesday, June 14, in Altru Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, at Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grand Forks. Burial will be in Memorial Park South Cemetery in Grand Forks. Military honors will be provided by North Dakota Army National Guard, The American Legion Post #157 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3817.

Arrangements by Amundson Funeral Home.