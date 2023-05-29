Jan. 24, 1966 - May 26, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Joffrey Kuznia, 57, Bemidji, Minn., died Friday, May 26, in his sister’s home from pancreatic cancer.

Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 1, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Stephen, Minn. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 2, at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Hope Foundation of North Dakota.

Arrangements by DuBore Funeral Home.