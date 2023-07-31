Joel Swinland

Joel Thomas Swinland, 69 of Devils Lake, ND passed away early on July 28, 2023 at his home in Devils Lake in the loving care of his wife and family.

A visitation for Joel was held Sunday, July 30, at the Gilbertson Funeral Home in Devils Lake, a funeral service was held Monday, July 31, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Devils Lake. Joel was laid to rest at the Devils Lake Cemetery.

Joel Thomas Swinland was born in Grand Forks, ND on May 14, 1954 to Thomas and JoAnne (Hatten) Swinland. The family moved to Devils Lake in the summer of 1969. Joel graduated from Devils Lake Central High School in 1972. Joel worked at Goodyear Service and Tire and Lake Theatre for many years before working at Noodles by Leonardo at Cando and Devils Lake before retiring.

Joel and his wife Connie Knudson were married for 43 years and the proud parents of four girls; Alicia Swinland, Fargo ND, Brandy (Travis) Nordstrom, Carrie (Matt) Moen, all of Devils Lake and Darcie (Mark) Riggle of Sheyenne ND.

He was an avid hunter and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed his annual rides to Sturgis, South Dakota, for decades and drives through North Dakota, Montana and Canada.

Joel is survived by his wife Connie, his four daughters and thirteen grandchildren Boden, Caleb, Aviana, Dominick, Cole, Tyler, Sophia, Carlee, Noelle, Joseph, Lucas, Ellerie and Kenneth; brother Robert Swinland, Devils Lake; mother-in-law Ruth Knudson, Hillsboro, ND and several nieces and nephews.

Those who preceded Joel in death are his parents Thomas and JoAnne and brother Donald Swinland.