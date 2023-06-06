Aug. 30, 1949 - June 2, 2023

LAKOTA, N.D. - Joann L. Paulson, 73, Devils Lake, N.D., died Friday, June 2, in Good Samaritan Society.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Friday, June 9, at Aaker Funeral Home in Lakota. Visitation will continue from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral at noon, Saturday, June 10, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Devils Lake. Interment will be in Devils Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Wish of a Lifetime.

Arrangements by Aaker Funeral Home.