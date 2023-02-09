Joan Vettel age 87 of East Grand Forks, MN entered God’s Kingdom on February 1, 2023 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center in Wausau, WI.

Joan Vettel was born on March 2, 1935 the daughter of John and Inez (Paulson) Hanson in Nielsville, MN. After graduating from Climax High School she attended Concordia College. Joan and Lowell (Pat) were married on January 30, 1954 in Hillsboro, ND. She was a charter member of Family of God Lutheran Church and served the congregation in many ways.

Joan is survived by her two children; Denise (Tim) Gaffaney of Wausau, WI and Mark (Alyce) Vettel of Warroad, MN; five grandchildren, Ryan (Kari) Gaffaney, Peter (Jessica) Gaffaney, Paul (Mellisa Dennis) Gaffaney, Chloe Vettel and Eli (Jiselle Thornby) Vettel; seven great-grandchildren, Quinn, Adelynn, Blake, Penelope, Caroline, Henry, and Evelyn; one brother-in-law, Donald Sandberg of Brainard, MN and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Inez; husband Pat; two sons, John and Anthony and a grandson Beau John Vettel; sisters, Idelle Sandberg and Lorraine Haugstad.

Memorial Services for Joan will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:30 am at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Wausau WI. Public visitation will begin at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Caledonia Cemetery, ND, Ronald McDonald’s House Upper Midwest Charities or the Charity of your choice.

Brainard Funeral Home of Wausau, Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements.