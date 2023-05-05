Jerome “Jerry” Sayler

Jerome, “Jerry” Kenneth Sayler, 86, passed away on March 1, 2023. He was born December 11, 1936, in Venturia, ND, to Emil and Idalia (Weidmann) Sayler. Jerry graduated from high school in Ashley, ND, in 1954, and went on to study Pharmacy at North Dakota State University, graduating in 1958. Jerry married JoAnn M. Street on June 4, 1961, in Grand Forks, ND, and they were happily married for 60 years. Together they had two children. Jerry’s professional dream was to own his own pharmacy. Together, he and JoAnn ran Jerry’s Olson Drug in EGF, MN, for 20 years (1983-2002), even rebuilding after the historic 1997 Red River flood. In 2003, Jerry retired after working 45 years as a pharmacist, and moved to Fort Madison, IA. Jerry loved music and sports. He played the saxophone and was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and NDSU Bison. Jerry’s faith was very important to him, accepting Jesus Christ as his Savior in 1947.

Survivors include his brother, Milo (Ethel) Sayler of Mesa, AZ; sister Marilyn (Alonzo) Boyle of Charleston, SC; son, Wayne Sayler of Grand Forks; daughter Debra (Roy) Tinguely of Pagosa Springs, CO; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

The funeral was held March 4, 2023, in Fort Madison, IA.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2:00 PM, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nisbet Cemetery in rural East Grand Forks, MN.

