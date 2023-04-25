Jenny M. Davis

Jenny Marie Davis, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 16th, 2023 in Grand Forks, ND.

Jenny was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota on December 20, 1973, to Wayne and Alice Davis. She was baptized and confirmed at United Lutheran Church.

Jenny graduated from Red River High School in 1992. She then moved to Boulder, Colorado to earn a certificate for Massage Therapy. A few years later, she returned to the area, and continued her education at Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls, MN where she received her LPN. Jenny married Brian Stauss on September 19,1998.

Life was an open book for Jenny. She loved traveling and the outdoors. She enjoyed going to her family cabin at Grace Lake, in Bemidji, MN and even visited England for a month. Jenny loved watching thunderstorms late into the night or sitting on the beach watching the sunset in the distance. She was known for her love of cats, taco pizza, and laughter. In November 2000, she was fortunate to have her greatest blessing in life, her daughter, Katie Stauss.

Jenny is survived by her daughter, Katie Stauss, Grand Forks; mother, Alice Davis, Grand Forks; brothers Christopher (Nancy) Davis of Saint Cloud, MN, and Jeff Davis of Grand Forks; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Wayne Davis, and grandparents Roy and Vonnie Davis, and Herman and Louise Maltrud.

Memorial services will be 7:00 PM Friday, April 28, 2023 at Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks. Visitation will be for the hour before the service in the funeral home.