Aug. 2, 1964 - March 9, 2023

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. - Jeffrey Wahl, 58, Devils Lake, N.D., died Thursday, March 9, in CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake Hospital.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 16, at Gilbertson Funeral Home in Devils Lake. A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Devils Lake.

Arrangements by Gilbertson Funeral Home.