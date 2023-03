Aug. 9, 1927 - Feb. 16, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Jeanette Bucholz, 95, Grand Forks, N.D., died Thursday, Feb. 16, in Valley Senior Living on Columbia.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Grand Forks. Interment will be in Memorial Park South Cemetery in Grand Forks. Memorials are preferred to Circle of Friends Humane Society.

Arrangements by Amundson Funeral Home.