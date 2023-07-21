Jean Hagen, 82, of Northwood, ND, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Northwood Deaconess Health Center in Northwood. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Northwood Evangelical Lutheran Church in Northwood. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

She is survived by her brother, Larry; eight children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Online guestbook is available at www.bildenfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made with Bilden-Askew Funeral Home, Northwood, ND.