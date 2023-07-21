Jean Hagen
Jean Hagen, 82, of Northwood, ND, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Northwood Deaconess Health Center in Northwood. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Northwood Evangelical Lutheran Church in Northwood. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.
She is survived by her brother, Larry; eight children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements made with Bilden-Askew Funeral Home, Northwood, ND.