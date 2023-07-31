Jay Kindem

Jay A. Kindem, 64 of Grand Forks, North Dakota passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at his home after a courage battle with cancer, with his sister, Lisa and brother-in-law, Marle by his side. Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Amundson Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Amundson Funeral Home.

Jay was born November 5, 1958, in Devils Lake, North Dakota, the son of Delno Garland Kindem and Margaret Lucille (Erickson) Kindem. Jay and his family to Grand Forks, ND in 1968. He graduated from Central High School in 1977.

Jay worked various jobs during his life. He was especially honored to help care for his friend, Dale. Jay was an active member of AA and was very proud of his fourteen years of sobriety and loved his AA family.

Jay’s greatest joy was his daughter, Marie and his two grandsons, Owen and Nico. Jay loved watching his nieces, Corissa and Samantha grow up. Jay enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and had a great love of animals.

Jay is survived by his daughter, Marie (Andre) Grisotto of Niceville, FL; two grandsons, Owen Campbell and Nico Grisotto; sister, Lisa (Marle) Poehls of Fargo, ND; niece, Corissa (Mike) Kolesar of Fargo, ND and their children, Bailey and Andrew; niece, Samantha Poehls of Fargo, ND and her daughter, Opal; special aunt, Ardys (Tony) Hawkins of Beaverton, OR and aunt, Maxine (Charles) Brickner of WI.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Delno and Peggy Kindem.

Jay’s family would like to thank Hospice of the Red Reiver Valley for the wonderful care given to Jay.