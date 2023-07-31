Long time Grand Forks resident and entrepreneur, Jay David Seeger, 92, passed away peacefully at home on July 30, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones.

Born March 3, 1931, in Minneapolis, MN to Herman and Gussie (Weiss) Seeger, The family moved to Grand Forks, ND in 1937, to open the first Seeger’s Fur Fashion Store. Jay attended South Junior School, Grand Forks Central High School and graduated in 1953 from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor of Science degree, while enrolled in the ROTC. In 1953, Jay enlisted in the United States Air Force Cadet program where he began training as a pilot and was introduced to his lifelong passion of flying airplanes. He was stationed in Banbridge GA, San Antonio, TX, and Mesa, AZ. At the conclusion of Jay’s Air Force career, he returned to Grand Forks and joined his father in the family business. Through Jay’s travels, he was able to expand the fur business to include women’s apparel and jewelry. Jay ultimately grew the family business to include locations throughout the upper Midwest.

In May 1961, Jay married his wife, Eileen Kanovsky and they recently celebrated their sixty-second anniversary. Starting in the 1990’s, Jay brought several popular national franchise brands to the Upper Midwest including Blockbuster, as well as other ventures and real estate development projects. Over the years, the Seeger operational businesses were nationally recognized for multiple awards and honors.

Jay served on several non-profit boards and was most proud of his involvement in establishing the Greater Grand Forks Sertoma Club, where in 1958, he was a charter member. Jay greatly appreciated the opportunity to contribute to his community through his work with the Sertoma Organization, holding multiple offices and being honored in 1981 as the Heritage Award Winner. In 2013, Sertoma honored Jay by re-naming their highest award to, “The Jay D Seeger Service to Mankind Award”, which is awarded annually to a local community leader.

Jay’s passion was spending time with family, traveling, celebrating milestone events, fishing, hunting and spending time at the family cabin located at Lake of The Woods.

Jay is survived by his beautiful wife Eileen; their three children, Kevin (Jennifer) Seeger, Tracey (Joe) Sears, and Grant (Beth) Seeger, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Grand Forks Chapter of the Sertoma Club in Jay’s memory. P.O. Box 12832 Grand Forks, ND 58208-2832.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at B’nai Israel Synagogue located at 601 Cottonwood St. Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: One hour prior to the funeral service in the Synagogue on Wednesday.

Burial: Montefiore Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

Military Honors: Accorded by members of the American Legion, Post 6, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1874 and the Grand Forks Air Force Base Honor Guard.

The online memorial Registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

