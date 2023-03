Oct. 16, 1947 - March 12, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Janie C. Hipsher, 75, Fisher, Minn., died Sunday, March 12, in Altru Hospital.

Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m., followed by a funeral at 4 p.m., Friday, March 17, at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, Minn. The funeral will be live-streamed on the funeral home’s website. Interment will be in the spring in Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks.

Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Home.