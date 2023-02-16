Dec. 7, 1936 - Feb. 9, 2023

YUMA, Ariz. - Janice Brustad, 86, Yuma, Ariz., died Thursday, Feb. 9, in Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at Rodnes Lutheran Church near Erskine, Minn. The Rev. Joel Smeby will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on Carlin Family Funeral Service’s website. Interment will be in the spring in First English Cemetery near Mentor, Minn.

Arrangements by Carlin Family Funeral Service in Erskine.