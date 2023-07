Sept. 12, 1939 - July 17, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Janice Brown, 83, Grand Forks, N.D., died Monday, July 17, in her daughter’s home.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 22, at Gilbertson Funeral Home in Devils Lake, N.D. The Rev. Lori Pankratz will officiate. Burial will be in Devils Lake Cemetery.

Arrangements by Gilbertson Funeral Home.