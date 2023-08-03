Janet Y. Sorlien, 81, Grand Forks, ND, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023 at Hatton Prairie Village, Hatton, ND.

Janet Yvonne Larson was born October 14, 1941 at Lakota, ND, the daughter of Lester and Clara (Knutson) Larson. She was raised on a farm near Whitman, ND and attended Pelto Township elementary school. She graduated from high school at Lakota, ND in 1959, then came to Grand Forks to attend Aaker’s Business College.

Janet married Maurice Sorlien on September 3, 1960 at Whitman. They lived in Grand Forks where they raised their children.

Janet enjoyed ceramics, camping and she loved horses.

Survivors include her husband, Maurice, Grand Forks; children, Amy (Brad) Bail, East Grand Forks, MN, Lance (Susan), Plainfield, IL, Stacey (Brian) Mosbrucker, Scottsdale, AZ, and Jason (Deb), Lakota, ND; and 9 grandchildren.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents and by a daughter, Mona Kozojed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Calvary Lutheran Church Memory Café or the Calvary Lutheran Church Foundation.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, August 7, 2023 at Calvary Lutheran Church of Grand Forks. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with a 5:30 PM prayer service at Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks. Visitation will continue for the hour before the service in the church. Burial will be in Stjordalen Cemetery. Arrangements are with Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks.