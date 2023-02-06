Janet Nelson

Janet Faye (Hanevold) Nelson, 73, Minnetonka, MN passed away peacefully, surrounded by love and family, on Feb. 2nd, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, MN. Janet came into this world on July 3rd, 1949 in Fargo, ND, the first of 11 siblings born to Harold and Florence (Woinarowicz) Hanevold. She grew up in Grafton, ND, and attended the University of North Dakota, studying journalism. Always a writer and adventurer, her free spirit accompanied her as she spent her adult life in California, Arizona, Colorado, North Dakota, and ultimately Minnesota. She had a son, Teddy, with her first husband, Ted Larson. Janet met her forever husband, Alan Nelson, in 1974. Together they raised one daughter, Alana; both were near her bedside as she left this earthly plain to be in Heaven with her son, Teddy.

Janet took no greater joy than in her family, in whom she was so proud. She was a homemaker who raised Alana in Fargo and Colorado, and in the past 11 years, her grandchildren Alistair and Clara Faye entered this world, and, in her own words, were ‘Grandma’s greatest joy.’ In addition, her world revolved around her brothers, sisters, and extended family. Thank you to all of the doctors and caregivers who have taken care of Janet during her final years in assisted care. The love and wit Janet expressed will be an immense legacy.

Janet was preceded in death by her son, Teddy; her parents; brothers, Arlan and Orin Hanevold; and ex-husband, Ted Larson.

Janet is survived by her daughter Alana (Alex) Tempest-Mitchell, Colorado; grandchildren Alistair and Clara, Colorado; love of 49 years, Alan Nelson, South Dakota; siblings Gail (Tom) Hanevold, Randy Hanevold, Lenore Pietrusewski, and Sharon Hanevold, all Minnesota; siblings Morna (Roger) Gorder, Leslie (Mark) Wiegandt, North Dakota; sister Clar (Alan) Cline, Arizona, brother Grant (Jennifer) Hanevold, Nevada; 28 nieces and nephews, and numerous friends and extended family.

Memorial service will take place in Grafton, ND and be announced at a later date. Janet’s mantra: A day without music is like a day without sunshine.

