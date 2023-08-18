Jane Willert

Jane Elizabeth Willert, of Boulder, passed away on July 29th, 2023 after suffering a stroke. She was 96.

Born to parents Andrew Hage Robinson and Julia Knudsen Robinson in St. Thomas, ND on October 4th, 1926, Jane grew up in her birth town. She graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1944 and enlisted in the Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII. Upon graduation, Jane began a lifelong career as a registered nurse. In November of 1947, she married Charles Edward Willert in St. Thomas and the two began their life as a family. In 1965, the family moved to Colorado. Jane worked as a nurse at Boulder Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She was a member of the congregation at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church; upon its closing, she joined Westview Church. In her spare time, she loved gardening, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, and working on many craft projects. Jane’s family speaks fondly about her: “A life well-lived, a family well-loved.”

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, who passed in 2008. She is survived by her sons, Terry (spouse, Charlotte), Robin (Sonja), Brad (Diane) and Rory (Angie); her daughter, Melody; her sister, Joyce “Bunny” Bjarnason; her sister-in-law, Doris; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will take place on Friday, August 25th, 11:00AM at Fort Logan National Cemetery (3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver, CO 80235), followed by a celebration of life on Saturday, August 26th, 10:30AM at Westview Church (6710 Arapahoe Road, Boulder, CO 80303). In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Westview Church (westviewboulder.org), the University of Colorado Medical Center (uchealth.org) or TRU Hospice (trucare.org).

The Willert Family thanks you for your kind thoughts and loving support.