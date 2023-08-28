James Pladson, 92, of Hatton, ND, died on August 24, 2023, at Hatton Prairie Village in Hatton. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023 (James’s Birthday), at 10:00 a.m. at the Hatton Prairie Village Chapel in Hatton. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the nursing home.

James is survived by his sister-in-law Jean Pladson; nieces and nephews: Pamela (Jeff) Brandon, Vickie (Tom) Kirk, Paulette (Loren) Amundson, Renae (Roger) Gjellstad, Dennis Brown, Barbara (Mike) Grande, Rick (Lori) Pladson, Clyde (Dawn) Pladson, and Lori (Cory) Kritzberger along with niece -in-law Patricia Pladson and numerous grand and great grand nieces and nephews.

Online guestbook is available at www.bildenfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made with Bilden-Askew Funeral Home, Northwood, ND.