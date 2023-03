June 27, 1958 - March 26, 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. - James L. “Jim” Spenst, 64, Euclid, Minn., died Sunday, March 26, in Mayo Clinic, Methodist Hospital.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Monday, April 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston, Minn. The Revs. Gregory Isaacson and Tyrone Spenst will officiate. Inurnment will be in the spring in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Euclid.

Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Home.