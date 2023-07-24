James K. “Jim” Nygaard, age 63 of Faribault, MN passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

James Kendle, the son of Kenneth and Adelaide (Nash) Nygaard was born on March 25, 1960 in Grand Forks, ND. He attended Central Valley High School and graduated with the class of 1978. Following high school Jim attended Rochester AVTI to become a Building Maintenance Mechanic. On December 5, 1981 he was united in marriage to Kathleen Krage in Winona, MN. In 1984 Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy and they moved to Norfolk, VA. He was honorably discharged in 1988. Later they would move to Faribault and in 1996 Jim began working in the IT Department at South Central College until 2009. Most recently Jim had been working in the IT Video Department for Winona State University until his retirement.

Jim enjoyed computer games, TV, especially old movies, biking, the Minnesota Vikings and talking about and listening to hard Rock & Roll, heavy metal and classic rock. He was a member of the American Legion Post 43 in Faribault.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Nygaard of Faribault; by his daughters, April (Kris) Vilmin of Rochester, MN, Kelly Nygaard of Stillwater, MN and Brianna Nygaard (Pat Markman) of Faribault; by his brother, Kent (Kate) Nygaard of Grand Forks, ND; by his mother-in-law, Bernadette Krage; by his brothers-in-law, Dan (Sara) Krage, Brian (Dawn) Krage, Steve (Colleen) Krage and Mark (Val) Krage; by his sisters-in-law, Lisa (Ted) Terbeest, Kristi (Brent) Soland and Laura Krage and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Michael, brother, Jeffrey Nygaard, grandparents, Nels and Emma Nash and Emil and Hilda Nygaard, brother-in-law, Joe Krage and sister-in-law, Carrie Krage.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Cory Rolfing officiating.

Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday for one hour prior to services.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.

For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.