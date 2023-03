Aug. 4, 1955 - March 10, 2023

LAWTON, N.D. - James G. Legacie, 67, Lawton, N.D., died Friday, March 10, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Aaker Funeral Home in Lakota, N.D. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, March 17, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the spring in Lawton Cemetery.

Arrangements by Aaker Funeral Home.