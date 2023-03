April 26, 1950 - March 24, 2023

CASS LAKE, Minn. - James E. Puppe, 72, Cass Lake, formerly Grand Forks, N.D., died Friday, March 24, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 30, at Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Friday, March 31, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Forks.

Arrangements by Amundson Funeral Home.