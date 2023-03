April 21, 1948 - March 1, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - James A. Peterson, 74, East Grand Forks, Minn., died Wednesday, March 1, in Altru Hosptial.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, March 6, at Bethany Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks. The funeral will be livestreamed on Dahl Funeral Home’s website. Interment will be in the spring in North Bethany Cemetery in East Grand Forks.

Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Home.