James A. Maves

December 1, 1948 - April 13, 2023

April 13, 2023, James “Jim” Alan Maves passed away and joined his parents Herman Howard Maves and Marie Agnes Crystal Maves in Heaven. Jim was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He enjoyed multiple hobbies: photography, duck hunting, coin collecting, fishing, and woodworking with his father.

After three daughters, Jim gladly went to father-daughter sock-hops, volunteered as a soccer team referee, spent weekends at tournaments, and sold Girl Scout cookies to co-workers.

Jim graduated from Marquette University with a bachelor’s degree in engineering and worked for contractors for government defense. He created one of the first database engines called SARP, which supplied the foundation for databases like Oracle and Sybase. His design included support for geographic processing which was used to map the world, moon, and objects in space decades before Google Maps was conceived. He was brilliant, worked well with others and was a good friend to many.

Jim retired in the quiet community of Oakdale, CA. He is survived by his brother John Maves and three daughters Lisa Maves-Qose, Laura Maves, Heather Maves and his significant other Marcie McWilliams. He is also survived by his former spouse, Ellen Maves, four grandchildren: Kristina, Scarlett, Weston, and Quinn, and step-grandchildren Conrad and Roman Qose. If you’d like to commemorate Jim Maves, a donation to the Special Olympics Southern California could be made in his honor.