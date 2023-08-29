Jacqueline R. Greenwood

Jacqueline Renee Metzger Greenwood sadly passed away on August 29, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Jackie was born on October 27, 1955 in Grand Forks, daughter of Elroy and Clare Metzger. She grew up in East Grand Forks and graduated from EGF Senior High in 1976.

Following her high school graduation, she worked at UND Dining Services for several years and retired in 2015. She met the love of her life James Greenwood while working at UND. They were married in 1997.

She was an avid Betty Boop fan and collector, loved to embroider dish towels and sew.

Family and friends were a big part of Jackie’s life.

Survived by family Michele Lynn Rude (GF), Gary (Sherry) Metzger (EGF), Richard (Marcia) Metzger (Baxter, MN), Carol (Wynn) Grothem (Brooklyn Park, MN), Virginia (Keith) Millette, (Fisher, MN).

Stepdaughters Connie Greenwood and Lynette Greenwood. Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by husband, James Greenwood, parents Elroy and Clare Metzger.

Jackie will be remembered as a wonderful wife and sister.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to Hospice of the Red River Valley.

A big thank you for the loving and care that Hospice provided us during this difficult time and also to Home Care Companions.

Memorial Service: 10:30 AM on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: 1 Hour Prior Memorial Service on Friday, September 1, 2023 in Dahl Funeral Home

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN