Nov. 30, 1928 - Aug. 11, 2023

CANDO, N.D. - Jack R. Larson, 94, Bisbee, N.D., died Friday, Aug. 11, in Towner County Living Center.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, at Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home in Cando. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Bisbee Lutheran Church. Pastor Bonnie Weaver will officiate. Burial will be in Bisbee Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Bisbee Lutheran Cemetery, Haaland Estates or Towner County Living Center.

