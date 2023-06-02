Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Jack D. McCann, age 86, of Sartell, who passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial of the urn will be in the St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery in Sartell. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Gathering Space in Sartell.

Jack, a descendant of the founder of the town of Sartell (Joseph B. Sartell) and dedicated family man and sports coach, was a constant presence at family sports games, always supporting his three daughters, 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. His love for his family was unflinching and always felt.

An accomplished Master Pipefitter, Foreman, and Business Owner, Jack was also a Staff Sergeant in the National Air Guard. He was a championship softball pitcher, championship bowler, an avid UND Fighting Sioux Hockey fan, a WWII history buff, and Jack was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and Elks Lodge 255. He always wanted to see his family win and loved talking through strategies, story’s and techniques. His loving support, punctuality, and meticulousness are traits his family will forever cherish. His wise words of wisdom known as “Grandpa Jackisms” will live on in the hearts and minds of his family and the many athletes he coached.

Survived by his wife Jackie of 61 years; his daughters Mary-Lynn, Lisa and Kristi; his grandchildren Christopher (Roxy), Chris, Jenna, John (Sarah); and his great-grandson John. As well as his 9 brothers and sisters, Jack’s spirit lives on in them and in his family and the many lives he touched.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

A special thank you to Dr. Pavan and all the other Oncology doctors and nurses at St. Cloud Hospital.

Jack McCann will be deeply missed, but his memory will forever be a beacon of love and strength.