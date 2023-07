Jan. 20, 1928 - July 1, 2023

FARGO, N.D. - Isabel Niswonger, 95, Minto, N.D., died Saturday, July 1, in Essentia Health.

Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 10, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Warsaw, N.D. Interment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Minto. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Patrick’s Cemetery Fund.

Arrangements by Tollefson Funeral Home.