Irene Olson

Irene Christine Olson, age 95, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Woodside Village in Grand Forks, ND surrounded by her loving family. Memorial services will be held later this spring.

Irene was born in 1927 to John & Mary (Rieger) Heilman in Rugby, ND. She graduated from Rugby High School in 1945, after which she worked in the administrative offices of Ottertail Power Company and Minot State College. Irene married Ralph Olson in Breckenridge, MN in 1952. They lived in various locations throughout North Dakota before moving to East Grand Forks in 1998.

Irene was a homemaker, devoting herself to raising her children. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Throughout her life she enjoyed gardening and art. She often displayed her drawings throughout her home for all to enjoy. Her optimistic manner, steadfast love and understanding, natural artistic skill, and creativity will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

She is survived by her six children, Charlene Olson of Minot, ND, Yvonne Hoeltl of Devils Lake, ND, Randall Olson of Litchville, ND, Beverly (David) Harrington of Hugo, MN, Richard (Pauline) Olson of St. Cloud, MN, and Cara (Rolland) Miller of Warren, MN; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Albert Heilman of Mediapolis, IA; sister-in-law, Lorna Heilman of Grand Forks, ND; and 7 nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; parents; infant son, Robert; twin sister, Alma Kirchofner; and brothers, Ferdinand and Nicholas Heilman. Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN (218)773-2971 Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com