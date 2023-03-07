Irene N. Schanilec

Irene Natalie Schanilec, 91, of Forest River, ND, died peacefully on March 4, 2023, at Lutheran Sunset Home, Grafton, ND, where she had been living since September 1, 2017.

Irene was born on July 27, 1931, in Grafton, ND, to Joseph and Dominica (Minnie) Kiedrowski, who owned the Kiedrowski Store in Warsaw. She was the fourth child of ten children. Irene attended grade school at the Warsaw Convent and graduated from Minto High School. She worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Michael’s in Grand Forks until she married the love of her life, Eugene Schanilec, on February 25, 1952, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Warsaw. Irene and Gene lived on the Schanilec farm near Forest River, ND, where they farmed and raised six children.

Irene’s Catholic faith played a major part in Irene’s life. She had a strong devotion to Our Blessed Mother and to the Divine Mercy. She was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Veseleyville where she cherished her work as a sacristan. She was a member of the Altar Society and church choir. Irene was also a member of the Order of Franciscans of Mary Immaculate. She was active in Homemakers and 4-H.

Irene was passionate about music, theatre, and the arts. She loved attending sports. Mom had a gift for hospitality. Everyone loved her cooking and baking especially her wonderful soups, banana smoothies, and caramel rolls. Mom could whip up a delicious homemade meal spur of the moment when company stopped by. She enjoyed gardening and sharing with others her beautiful flowers and fresh produce and canned vegetables. Mom thrived on adventure and traveled the world with her husband and family. She loved dancing, playing cards and could make any event fun! People loved being around this vivacious lady and often sought her advice and wisdom. Mom especially enjoyed being around her family and adored her 24 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild (every time we count we come up with a different number).

Irene is survived by her children: Rod (Joan) Schanilec, Minto, ND; Merita (Ed) Steinbrueck, Eden Prairie, MN; Colleen (Paul) Samson, Park River, ND; Brad (Nadine) Schanilec, Forest River, ND; Janelle Schanilec, Fargo, ND; Brian (Kelly) Schanilec, Forest River, ND; sisters: Evelyn (Ernest) Lizakowski, Grand Forks, ND; Yvonne Steen, Big Lake, MN; Janet (Jack) Loeblein, River Falls, WI; Janice (Thomas) Sanders, Lonsdale, MN; sisters-in-law: Ione Kiedrowski, Lake Ridge, VA; Doris Kiedrowski, Long Beach, CA; brothers-in-law: Ernest Schanilec, Donna, TX; Vernon (Faye) Schanilec, Washougal, WA; sister-in-law: Connie (Jack) McDonald, Bismarck, ND; 24 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene; sisters: Leonarda Riske, Lucille Votava; brothers: Julian, Dennis and Adrian Kiedrowski; brothers-in-law: Steve Riske, Ewald Votava, and Dick Steen; sisters-in-law: Genevieve Barta, Joyce Schanilec, Bernice Schanilec; brothers-in-law: Leonard Barta and Herman (Sonny) Schanilec.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. at the St. Stanislaus Catholic Church of Warsaw. Visitation will be Friday from 6:00-8:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 8:00 P.M. at the St. Stanislaus Catholic Church of Warsaw. Friends may also call at the church on Saturday for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the St. Luke’s Catholic Cemetery, Veseleyville, North Dakota, in the spring. Suggested memorials can be given to the Warsaw Church Foundation, the Pregnancy Help Center, St. Gianna and Pietro Molla Maternity Home or the Lutheran Sunset Home.

