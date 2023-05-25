July 20, 1926 - May 23, 2023

CANDO, N.D. - Irene Krebsbach, 96, Devils Lake, N.D., died Tuesday, May 23, in Care Center.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a rosary and scripture service at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 1, at Gilbertson Funeral Home in Devils Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Devils Lake. The Very Rev. C.F. Wilhelm will celebrate the Mass. A time of fellowship will follow at the Parish Center in Devils Lake. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Cando.

Arrangements by Gilbertson Funeral Home.