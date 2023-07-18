Irene G Sellheim, 78 of Grand Forks North Dakota passed away July 10th 2023. Irene was born in Grafton North Dakota to Glenn and Lillian Vigen.

Irene is survived by her loving husband Richard Sellheim, son Dick (Becky) Sellheim, daughter Tammy (Jeff) Vogsland and daughter Phyllis Spoonland. She was a loving grandmother to Sadie Spoonland, Chloe Levy, Jeremiah Sellheim, Kristen Lundy and Wyatt Vogsland. She also had nine great grandchildren that she loved to spend time with.

Irene was the first women mail carrier in Grafton ND and retired as a Post Master after 30 years of service. She was proud of her career and professional achievements. Irene was an avid gardener , puzzle maker , deer hunter , fisherman and baker. She loved to spend time with family and she always knew how to make people laugh. She was the most amazing mom and the best grandmother and great grandmother. Her love was deep and her memory will live on with those that she loved most.

There will be no formal service but a Celebration of Life will follow at an undetermined date per the family.

Memorial can be made to St Jude Hospital in lieu of flowers.