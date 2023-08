March 14, 1933 - Aug. 2, 2023

WARROAD, Minn. - Ione Brosdahl Anderson, 90, formerly Argyle, Warren, and Viking, Minn., died Wednesday, Aug. 2, in Warroad Senior Living.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Alma Lutheran Church near Argyle.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by DuBore Funeral Home.