Ida Florie Moen of Arvilla, ND was a hardworking woman and a loving wife & mother. She passed on the morning of May 21, 2023 at age 51 at the Northwood Deaconess Health Center Nursing Home.

Born to Ellen S. Billings and Ray A. Hitchens on July 8, 1971 in Indian Head, Saskatchewan, Ida was taken to the United States with her family as a young child. She graduated from Larimore High School in 1989, and later from Northwest Technical College in 1998 with a Deisel Technician Assisting degree.

Ida always had a passion for art and singing, participating in show choir during high school and winning awards for her art at school exhibitions. Other than her artistic pursuits, Ida was also a bit of a motorhead, into classic cars and motorcycles, a passion she shared with her husband Richard. Ida was a seemingly tireless mother with a no-nonsense attitude and a good sense of humor. She will be greatly missed.

Ida is survived by her husband, Richard, and her children, Vincent and Michaela. Ida was preceded in death by Natausha, her second child, in 2021. Her family would like to extend a special thanks to the dedicated nurses and staff at the Northwood Deaconess Health Center Nursing Home.

Funeral services for Ida will be held at Bakke Funeral Home in Larimore on June 10, 2023 at 10:00 am.

