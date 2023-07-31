Herman D. Barta, age 95 of St. Thomas, ND passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023 at the Lutheran Sunset Home of Grafton, ND.

Herman D. Barta was born October 9, 1927 in rural Pisek, ND the son of the late Frank and Mary (Manzini) Barta. He attended rural schools near there. He farmed with his family until April 20, 1949 when he married Caroline Novak in Pisek. The couple lived and farmed near Inkster, ND where they raised their two sons. They later moved to Veseleyville where he worked for area farmers. In 1975 they moved to St. Thomas and he was employed by the Crystal Coop Station and St. Thomas Fertilizers Company. Caroline passed away on Dec. 4, 2004. Herman moved to the Lutheran Sunset Home in 2018 where he received the best possible care and made many new friends.

He is survived by his sons: Herman T. (Jane) Barta, St. Thomas, ND and Thomas Barta, Grand Forks, ND; grandson, Chad (Brenda) Barta and two great grandsons: Noah and Eli all of Mesa, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and seven siblings.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. at the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church of Grafton. Visitation will be Thursday for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery, St. Thomas, ND. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer memorials to the St. Thomas Fire Department.

