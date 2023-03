Nov. 8, 1937 - Feb. 7, 2023

CANDO, N.D. - Hazel Virginia Krack, 85, Cando, N.D., died Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Towner County Living Center.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 20, at Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home in Cando. LeRoy Sanford will officiate. Burial will be in the spring in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Cando.

Arrangements by Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home.