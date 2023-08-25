Dec. 13, 1932 - Aug. 23, 2023

CROOKSTON, Minn. - Harry Manole, 90, Crookston, Minn., died Wednesday, Aug. 23, in Villa St. Vincent.

A prayer service will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston. A luncheon will follow. Burial will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Oakdale Cemetery.

Arrangements by Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home.