Nov. 18, 1962 - July 11, 2023

MAYVILLE, N.D. - Greta Paschke, 60, Mayville, N.D., died Tuesday, July 11, in her home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 16, at Mayville Lutheran Church. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10 a.m., Monday, July 17, at the church. Burial will be in Mayville Cemetery.

Arrangements by Baker Funeral Home.