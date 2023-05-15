Greg J. Close was born on February 13, 1953 in Langdon ND to Harold and Margaret (LePire) Close, the third of five children. Greg passed away April 23, 2023 following a brief battle with cancer.

After high school, Greg found his calling working in road construction. In 1980 Greg went on to build Close Construction Company, which he operated out of Milton and Devils Lake ND for over 43 years. Greg loved road construction and was very dedicated to his work, whether it was designing a job for someone, bidding a job, or working with all the employees and customers. The 43 years he spent in road construction will be his lasting legacy.

Greg married Diane Liebersbach July 6, 1973 and on Fathers Day, June 19th, 1983 son Brett Close was born.

Greg and Diane enjoyed traveling between their homes in Milton ND, Devils Lake ND, and Henderson NV. Together they held a large Super Bowl Party in Henderson each year with many friends and family traveling from coast to coast to attend this fun event. For many years Greg and Diane also hosted many friends and employees for the March Nascar Race in Las Vegas. He looked forward to this time of camaraderie and relaxation with everyone. Over the years Greg initiated many gatherings at their home on Devils Lake for friends and relatives which included cookouts, pontoon rides and jet skiing. The memories are endless.

Greg was Mayor of Milton for 21 years and was the Board of Directors for the Associated General Contractors of North Dakota for many years and a member of the Milton Lutheran Church.

Greg’s colleagues and friends will remember him as a strong, independent thinker who liked to get work done. He carried tremendous amounts of information in his head and had a clear vision for successfully moving complicated projects and negotiations forward. Many thought of him as their go to problem solver who could bring projects and people together to accomplish the tasks at hand.

Greg loved his family above all else. He is survived by his wife, Diane, son Brett (Haley) and his siblings Kathy (Charles) Keelin, Michael (Debbie) Close, Mark (Tammy) Close, sisters-in-law Connie Close, Cheryl (Norman) Hogfoss and brother-in-law Paul (Patty) Liebersbach. Seven nieces and nephews and seven great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Margaret, brother Richard Close, nephew Clint Close, father-in-law and mother-in-law Tony and Jessie Liebersbach.

We will love and miss him every day.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, May 19th, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake ND and a funeral service at the Milton Lutheran Church, Saturday, May 20th at 1:00 p.m. Coffee and bars to follow at the Milton Legion Club. Burial will be at the Milton Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorials be directed to the Milton Memorial Cemetery in memory of Greg.