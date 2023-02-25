Grace Stromli

Grace Ellen Stromli (Korynta), age 73, passed away at Altru Hospital on Fr, February 24th.

Grace was born on October 15, 1949, to Frank and Helen Korynta.

She graduated from Cavalier High School in 1967 and went on to receive a business degree from the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

Grace married Sharold Stromli in 1972, and they ultimately settled in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She worked in the finance department at Grand Forks City Hall for over thirty years. At City Hall, Grace was well known for her large supply of candy that brought many visitors to her desk for a treat.

The foundation of Grace’s life was her Catholic faith. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center on UND campus for over forty years. Grace served in a variety of volunteer positions at the church up until her passing.

In November of 2022, Grace was honored to participate in the marriage ceremony of her granddaughter, offering a blessing over the couple.

Grace is survived by her children, grandchildren, and siblings.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.