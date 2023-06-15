Gordon Tveit, age 82, of Edinburg, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Gordon attended Central High School in Crookston, MN and went on to the University of North Dakota where he received degrees in French and English. He served in the United States Air Force and the North Dakota Air National Guard. After the untimely death of his older brother Ken, he managed the farm that his grandfather, Gulbrand Ulbaasen, homesteaded in 1888 just outside of Union, North Dakota. He was a beloved uncle who always made time for his nieces and nephews during their summer visits to the farm. In addition to farming the homestead, he cared for his aunts and mother until their deaths. After retiring from farming, Gordon found much enjoyment working as a crop insurance adjuster.

Gordon was known for his love of cooking and entertaining and was always up for a good time. His hospitality was exceptional and many remember having a great meal with good company in his home after a long day in the fields. Everyone was always welcome at his table!

He loved to travel and learned several languages. In his later years, he developed an affection for Cozumel, MX, where he forged close relationships with the locals, and spent many winters there with his cherished friends.

Gordon was a very generous and kind spirit who will be sorely missed.

Gordon is survived by his younger sister, Edith (Roger) Brekken, and three nieces and three nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Olav Tveit, his mother, Emma Ulbaasen Tveit, brother, Kenneth and sister, Anne (Benjamin) Bailar.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. at the Tollefson Funeral Home in Edinburg, ND, 510 2nd St. S., Edinburg, ND, with light refreshments following at Trinity Lutheran Church, 740 2nd St. S., Edinburg, ND.

Donations in remembrance can be made to the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Union, North Dakota.

