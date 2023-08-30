Gordon Oseth, age 94, of McIntosh, MN, passed away Saturday, August 26th, at Essentia Hospital in Fargo, ND. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 16th, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in McIntosh. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Military honors will be provided by the National Guard Honors Team. www.carlinfuneral.com.

Gordon was born June 18, 1929 in Maddock, North Dakota to Eddie & Anna Oseth. The Oseth family moved from North Dakota to McIntosh, MN when Gordon was five. He attended Sunny View Country School and graduated from McIntosh High School.

In 1962 he married Barbara Mains, and was married for over 60 years. They had 3 children Susan, Guy, and Jeff.

Gordon was drafted into the army in 1952 and served in Korea in the 45th Infantry Division. During this time, he received numerous honorary medals. He spent a year in a hospital in Tokyo, Japan after suffering a ruptured appendix on the battlefield during the Korean War.

Gordon was active in the VFW, McIntosh Lions Club, Immanuel Lutheran Church Council, McIntosh Senior Housing and was a member of the McIntosh City Council.

When Gordon returned from war he farmed with his father. Later he moved to California where he worked in the Steel Industry. He would return to Minnesota where he worked road construction, drove a school bus, owned a grocery store in McIntosh (Gordy’s Fairway), worked at the Home of Economy, and finished his employment career working in the McIntosh/Win-E-Mac School District.

Gordon purchased the home farm after his parents died. He loved the place where he raised cattle, gardened, and spent long hours keeping up the yard and planting trees. He sold the farm in 2016.

He and Barbara spent many hours in gymnasiums watching both their boys play Basketball and Susan playing volleyball. They attended basketball games at the University of Minnesota, Crookston and Moorhead State University where Jeff played and coached.

Barbara and Gordon moved into Poplar Meadows in 2022. All of Gordon’s friends had passed away but at Poplar Meadows he made new “meal time” friends (Teresa. Carol, Dolly, Joyce and Shirley) that he enjoyed entertaining.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Arlene.

Left to mourn is his wife Barbara and their children Susan (Bob) Green, Guy (Kari) Oseth, Jeff Oseth (Jen), grandchildren Jorgan, Jensen, & Liam Oseth, Lauren, & Cameron Green and sisters in-law Susan Ransom & Elizabeth Clarke.