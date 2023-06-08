Gordon “Gordy” Holtan

Gordon M. “Gordy” Holtan 93, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, passed away on March 3, 2023, at Valley Senior Living under the care of hospice with his family by his side.

Gordon was born to Martin and Alice Holtan in Outlook, Montana. He grew up on the family farm with his siblings. Gordon graduated from Outlook High School, where he played basketball. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served two years. Gordon then attended Moorhead State College, graduating with a bachelor’s degree and he taught school for several years.

Gordon eventually moved to Minot, North Dakota to work for a transmission business. In 1966, Gordon moved to Grand Forks and started Smitty’s Transmission. In 1978, Gordon met his longtime partner, Shirley Andruski too whom he was with for forty-three years and they were blessed to share their families with each other.

After years of owning Smitty’s, Gordon sold the business and worked various jobs before working at McDonalds and officially retiring at the age of 86.

Gordon enjoyed watching the UND Women’s Basketball games, yard work, ping pong, western music and movies. He was always there with a helping hand for those in need.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Shirley Andruski of Grand Forks, ND; Son, Bill (Laurel) Holtan of Kensal, ND; daughter, Rebecca Omera of Moorhead, MN; stepdaughter, Tammy (Dave) Lillemoen of Grand Forks, ND; eighteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Bev Fawcett of Plentywood, MT and Dee Lindsey of Long Beach, CA; many nieces and nephews.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Howard, Robert and Harold; grandsons, Izaak and Jacob Holtan and stepson, Dennis Andruski.

Gordon’s wish was to deed his body to UND School of Medicine. We will be honoring Gordon with a celebration of life Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at 4902 Curran Court, Grand Forks, ND, please join us to share your memories honoring Gordon.