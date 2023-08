March 15, 1950 - Aug. 13, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Gordon “Gordie” Fuller, 73, Grand Forks, N.D., died Sunday, Aug. 13, in his home.

A family greeting will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, at Norman Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington (Va.) National Cemetery.

Military honors will be provided at the time of interment.

Arrangements by Norman Funeral Home.