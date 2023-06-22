Gloria Anderson Sanderson Overboe

Gloria Overboe entered heaven June 11, 2023 at the age of 97. She grew up in East Grand Forks with her five siblings, where she met and married Warren Sanderson. Together they had two sons, but tragically Warren was lost during his service in the Air Force when his plane was shot down in 1953. Several years later, Gloria, on a blind date, would meet Gerald Overboe. They eventually married and had two daughters, later moving to Fargo in 1967 where they raised their four children. In 1975, they moved to the Kindred area where they farmed for over 17 years.

Gloria lived the remainder of her life between Fargo and her lake cabin on Big Cormorant. Family, friends and faith in God were of utmost importance to her. She was known as Grandma Gloria to extended family and friends alike. She consistently offered love, joy, and support with an open door and a “more-the-merrier” outlook. Her laughter was infectious and any encounter with Gloria was most certainly met with her trademark, cheerful greeting, “Yahoodie!” Most recently she resided at Pearl’s Place in Edgewood Vista where she was blessed with a community of friends and caregivers. As Gloria leaves us with a trove of memories and Gloria-isms, she will be deeply and fondly missed.

Gloria is survived by her sister Alice (Terry) Beaudry, daughters Cindy (Steve) Melicher, Sue (Bruce) Nelson, and grandchildren Jake Melicher, Anna (Bryan) Melicher-Freborg.

She is preceded in death by first husband Warren Sanderson, sons John (Julie) Sanderson, Bruce (Sue) Sanderson, second husband Gerald Overboe and her four siblings.

A joint memorial service for Gloria and Gerald Overboe will be held at 3 pm Thursday, June 29th at Messiah Lutheran Church: 2010 Elm St N, Fargo, ND with a visitation one hour prior.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center.