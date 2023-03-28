Glenn N. Schrader, age 68, of Trotwood, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023. He was born April 14, 1954 in Langdon, North Dakota to the late Frederick N and Gladys (McDaniel) Schrader. Glenn retired as an RN, and worked several years for Altru Health System as well as the Ohio Hospice of Dayton. He is survived by 2 daughters Katie and her husband Brad Boehmke of Beavercreek, OH, Elizabeth “Lizzy” and her husband Eric Hoffner of Grand Forks, ND, 4 grandchildren and a sister Marge and her husband Harold Nowatzki of Langdon, ND. Services will be held at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Dayton in Glen’s memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.