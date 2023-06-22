Glenn Moen

Glenn Roger Moen, 66, of Grand Forks passed away June 20, 2023, after a short and courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. In death, Glenn found complete healing and comfort in the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ. Glenn was led to salvation by his cousin Brion Henderson earlier in life. Glenn loved the Lord with all of his heart and that was reflected in all areas of his life.

Glenn was born on March 20, 1957, in Fargo, ND to Roger and Marilyn (Henderson) Moen. Glenn grew up in Minot, ND and graduated from Minot High School in 1976. He attended NDSU for 1 year, then transferred to North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, ND where he graduated with a degree in Architectural Drafting and Estimating in 1980.

He met his future wife, Kathy Gunness, while she was giving him a perm before he went off to work at the family farm for the summer in 1979. When he returned to school in the fall, he asked Kathy out on a date. They were married on July 19, 1980. They were blessed with 42 years of marriage and three daughters: Mollie, Roxie, and Abbie. Glenn was the ultimate girl dad creating fun games like “Footie Over the Bridge” and “Hibernating Bears.” He would often take his daughters out on Book It Pizza lunch dates and challenged them academically to Dairy Queen “Blizzard tests.” He loved to attend their choir concerts and theater shows. Glenn was also blessed with 6 grandchildren. He loved to play with and read books to his grandchildren.

Glenn had an accomplished career in construction. He worked for multiple construction companies over the years including Reagan Construction in Gackle, ND, Peterson Construction and Baukol Builders in Grand Forks, and Mattson Construction and Rolac Contracting Inc in Minot. After working in western ND during the oil boom, he moved back home to Grand Forks and finished his career at Structures Inc. Over his career, Glenn built many different commercial buildings including banks, churches, grocery stores, health care facilities, the UND Wellness Center, and commercial housing. Glenn’s passion for his work led him to being involved with the Association of General Contractors, serving as the president of the North Dakota chapter for a term. He frequently testified before the North Dakota Legislature to advocate for the construction industry. He was involved in Builders and Traders. Glenn also used his construction and leadership expertise while serving on Hope Church’s LLC board and multiple building committees.

Glenn’s other passions included playing “noon-ball” basketball, golf, working on projects around the house, and watching his favorite sports teams: NDSU, Green Bay Packers, New York Yankees, and Duke Blue Devils basketball.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 42 years Kathy, daughters Mollie (Nate) Alexander of Grand Forks, ND, Roxie (Aaron) Tetzlaff of Duluth, MN, and Abbie (Chris) Wink of Green Bay, WI; grandchildren Elliot Wink, Gavin Tetzlaff, Asher Tetzlaff, Garret Wink, Violet Wink, and Landon Alexander; brothers Jim (Joni) Moen, Minot, ND, Marty (Kim) Moen, Horace, ND; sister Mary (Art) Rosenberg, Fargo, ND, brother-in-law Steve Gunness, West Fargo, ND, sister-in-law Susan Blood, St. Paul, MN; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Roger and Marilyn Moen, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Gordon and Lois Gunness, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Per Glenn’s request, in leu of flowers, please send donations to any of the following of Glenn’s favorite ministries: Riverside Christian School, Northland Christian Counseling, The Women’s Pregnancy Center, and Hope Church.

Visitation with the family present will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Amundson Funeral Home with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Hope Church, Grand Forks, North Dakota. (Amundson Funeral Home)