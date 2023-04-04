Glenn Gorder

Glenn Harvey Gorder, age 88 of Fordville, ND, passed away peacefully into Jesus’ arms on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Home of Park River with family by his side.

Glenn Harvey Gorder was born July 18, 1934 to Stella (Eck) Gorder and William H. Gorder. He was born at Deaconess Hospital in Grafton, ND. He was raised on a farm South of Grafton with his brother Billy.

Glenn attended school in Grafton and later attended the Agriculture Program at North Dakota State University in Fargo, ND. He was drafted by the Army in 1957. He married JoAnn Moe on September 3, 1957 in Hoople, ND. They began married life at Fort Riley, Kansas. He was honorably discharged for medical reasons and moved back to Grafton, ND.

After his military service, Glenn farmed south of Grafton and later expanded to the Fordville area. He pursued his lifelong dream of cattle ranching which took him south of Mandan, ND and eventually settled around the Goodrich/Tuttle area. He liked to buy and sell grain elevators and enjoyed attending auction sales looking for the good deals. Other interests included being a member of the Grafton Curling Club and the Grand Forks Elks Club. Glenn was also a member of the Fordville Lutheran Church.

He enjoyed his grandchildren and loved to treat them to the Dairy Queen in Park River when they would come to visit. A special memory included redeeming pop cans with the grandkids and spending the proceeds at Wayne’s Variety in Park River and J-Mart in Pisek.

Glenn is survived by his wife JoAnn Gorder, Fordville, ND; his children Natalie (Bob) Capouch, Moorhead, MN; Guy Gorder, Goodrich, ND; Mike (Terri) Gorder, Fordville, ND; Five Grand Children: Tiffany (Bob) Gilligan, Cyrstal, MN; Nick (Kaila) Capouch, Lake Park, MN; Stacy Capouch, Portland, OR; Megan (Eric) Porter, Gallatin Gateway, MT; Danielle (Sam) Miller, Fordville, ND; Three Great Grandchildren: Harvey John Porter, Gallatin Gateway, MT; Conner and Peyton Capouch, Lake Park, MN and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother William E. Gorder (Billy).

FUNERAL SERVICES: 11:00 a.m. Monday April 10 in the Fordville Lutheran Church, Fordville.

VISITATION: One hour prior to the service in the church Monday.

INTERMENT: East Forest River Cemetery, Fordville.

MILITARY HONORS: Rotnem-Abel Post 274 of the Fordville American Legion.

BAKKE-CASEMENT FUNERAL HOME, FORDVILLE, ND

Online guestbook: www.bakkefuneralhomes.com